Phil Rudd says that Angus should stay in AC/DC.

AC/DC’s former drummer, Phil Rudd, thinks that AC/DC should continue on, with him in it of course.

Rudd was recently on The Rich Davenport Show, and when asked if he though that Angus should retire, he replied “No, I don’t think that’s a good idea. Angus has never played better (than) on the ‘Rock Or Bust’ album. He’s playing great!” Angus is the only original member of AC/DC left in the original line up. Brother Malcolm was forced to step aside after health issues of dimentia. Cliff Williams, their bassist, has retired. Brian Johnson has health issues as well regarding his hearing. I’ll keep you posted gang! As soon as I hear anything about the band, I’ll get it to you. Stay tuned….