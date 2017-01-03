Bill Louis: Back In The Saddle Again

I’ve been playing Aerosmith’s Back In The Saddle for over 29 years at NCX, but today it was the most requested song in the Classic Cafe, welcoming me back after my leave of absence. The song had a real new meaning today, kind of like hearing We Are The Champions on the day after the Cavs’ championship. I’m still not totally out of the woods yet, but as of now there are far fewer trees getting in my way!

Thanks to all for the prayers, love, & support through the last month. Life has gotten one giant step closer to normal by being back to work today. Here’s a quick run down on things from today’s totally enjoyable broadcast.