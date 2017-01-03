TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Led Zeppelin bassist and keyboardist John Paul Jones turns 71 years old today (January 3rd).

Which of these instruments does Jones play on the acoustic introduction to “Stairway to Heaven”? a) cello

b) flute

c) recorder

d) mandolin

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Gene Simmons of KISS is a contestant on The Apprentice: Celebrity Edition as the series airs its season premiere on NBC.

2008-Stephen Stills undergoes successful prostate cancer surgery on his 63rd birthday.

2006-David Lee Roth kicks off a brief career as a morning drive radio host in seven cities, including New York.

2005-Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne donate 190-thousand dollars to help the victims of the tsunami that struck Southeast Asia and East Africa in December 2004. They initially pledged just under 50-thousand dollars but were so moved by images of the tragedy that they quadrupled their donation.

1981-David Bowie ends his Broadway theatrical run in The Elephant Man.

1974-Bob Dylan and The Band launch their 39-date Planet Waves reunion tour in Chicago. Each night, both acts play solo sets and a joint set.

1972-Don McLean gets a gold record for “American Pie.”

1970-The Beatles record their last song. Paul, George and Ringo start work on George’s “I Me Mine” while John Lennon vacations with Yoko Ono in Denmark. Though “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love” were later created for The Beatles Anthology, this is the final track completed while The Beatles existed.

1967-Carl Wilson of The Beach Boys refuses to report for his military induction, beginning a five-year battle that would end with him being acquitted on draft evasion charges.

BIRTHDAYS