Hue Jackson Ready To Jump Into Lake If They Go 1-15 Again And Jump At Opportunity To Coach Senior Bowl

Please excuse Browns head coach Hue Jackson for being a little jumpy following a 1-15 season.

It’s something he never wants to go through again and on Monday he guaranteed that they won’t in 2017.

“No, we are not going 1-15. No, or I will be swimming in the lake over there somewhere,” Jackson said. “That is not happening. I just know me too well. I know me and I know these guys too well. I know we put out this front that where we are.

“We are not going 1-15 next year, OK? You can write it if you like. Hue Jackson said it. We are not.”

One of the perks of being the worst team in football, aside from getting the No. 1 pick in the draft, is the automatic invitation to coach in the Senior Bowl. That is something Jackson would welcome.

“I would jump,” Jackson said. “I am there. Yes sir.”

The Browns are expecting a formal invitation to coach later this week and they will accept.