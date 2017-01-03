Pacman Jones Strikes Again

This is the same guy who called Browns WR Terrelle Pryor “trash”, after the Bengals beat the Browns this past December 11th. Jones is also famous for “making it rain” inside strip clubs and other crimes committed, which Pacman has been really well behaved of late so I guess he was due for some shenanigans. Because outside of him calling, then looking for Pryor in the trash last month, the last time Jones was arrested was 2013. Bet Terrelle Pryor is having the last laugh now.

Thanks to WCPO-TV in Cincinnati, HERE is the story. Happy New year and have a great day.