Sashi Brown Says He Will Not Add To Browns Personnel Department, Hue Jackson To Decide On Coaching Staff

The Cleveland Browns won’t be placing any ‘help wanted’ ads for their personnel department this offseason.

As for the coaching staff, that is to be determined.

Contrary to reports that surfaced prior to the season-ending 27-24 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown does not see the need to add another voice to the front office that already includes chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta as well as vice presidents of player personnel Andrew Berry and Ken Kovash.

“We don’t,” Brown said. “We are going to look to add some players that are talented. Other than that on the personnel staffing side, we feel good about our group. Andrew, the pro department and the college department have done a good job this year.

“We will continue to work hard through this offseason with our coaching staff to put some more young talent on this roster.”

Head coach Hue Jackson reiterated his comfort level working with the 4 in charge of personnel on Monday.

“I am very comfortable,” Jackson said. “I am in dialogue with these guys every day about so many different things that pertain to our team and our future. I feel very comfortable that we have had great discussions about what it takes to get there. The thing that I am most happy about is that both of these men have a burning desire in their belly to win and to fix this. That is something that I talk about all of the time. The most important thing, if you don’t have a plan in place of how to get to where we want to go, then I would be a little bit concerned – these guys, we do.

“We have to execute on it.”

Following the game in Pittsburgh owner Jimmy Haslam said that he would leave the decision whether or not to add to the department up to Brown, Berry and DePodesta.

Jackson is undecided if he will make any changes to his coaching staff.

“I am going to take a look at it all,” Jackson said. “Our staff worked extremely hard this year, but I think as being one of the leaders with these men here, we have to go back and look at it all and see how we can get better. That is truly our charge – how can we get this organization better in all areas as we move forward?”