TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The Doors released their self-titled debut album 50 years ago today (January 4th, 1967).

On what Los Angeles beach did a chance encounter of former UCLA film students Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek lead to the formation of The Doors? a) Redondo Beach

b) Hermosa Beach

c) Venice Beach

d) Manhattan Beach

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Rafferty dies of liver failure at 63. He fronted Stealers Wheel on “Stuck in the Middle With You” and had a solo hit with “Baker Street.”

2005-U-2 premieres the video for “All Because of You,” the second single off of How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, during halftime at the Orange Bowl.

2004-Kinks leader Ray Davies is shot in the leg while chasing thieves who snatched a purse from a woman he was with in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

1991-Nirvana announce that they’ve signed a two-album deal with the D-G-C imprint of Geffen Records

1986-Former Thin Lizzy singer-bassist Phil Lynott dies of heart failure resulting from pneumonia contracted after being hospitalized for a drug overdose. He was 36.

1978-Ozzy Osbourne rejoins Black Sabbath, which he had quit the previous November.

1976-Mal Evans, a Liverpool pal who became The Beatles‘ road manager and assistant, is shot dead by police late at night in his L-A apartment after he points a rifle at officers called to the scene by his live-in girlfriend, who was concerned by his drunken threat of suicide. Evans, who contributed in small ways to various Beatles records, appears in Help! as the hapless marathon swimmer looking for the White Cliffs of Dover.

1975-Elton John tops the Billboard singles chart with his cover of “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,” which has backing vocals by John Lennon.

1974-Elton John‘s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” is certified gold.

1971-Mick Jagger stars in Performance, which opens in London. The movie was completed two years earlier but shelved. The Rolling Stones‘ singer plays, to nobody’s surprise, a jaded, decadent rock star.

