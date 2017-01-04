Frank Caliendo Coming To Hard Rock Rocksino

Frank Caliendo Set to Make a Funny Impression at the Rocksino on February 24

Purchase Tickets Here

Get ready for a night of hilarious comedy when Frank Caliendo hits the Hard Rock Rocksino stage with his legendary impressions at 8:00pm, Friday, February 24. From Caliendo’s many appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and The Late Show with David Letterman, to his weekly picks segment on the FOX NFL pregame show with Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Jimmy Johnson – you won’t want to miss comedian, actor, and impressionist Frank Caliendo.

Known for “dead on” impressions of famous actors (like Al Pacino, Robin Williams, Robert DeNiro), politicians (George W. Bush, Bill Clinton) and broadcasters (John Madden, David Letterman, Jay Leno, and Jim Rome), Frank, a 7 year veteran of television sketch comedy (MadTV, Hype) has his own show “Frank TV” on the TBS network.

On the Stage, Frank’s high energy act is a blend of observations, impressions, characters and anecdotal stories that build to a frenetic pace. Once described by the “Hollywood Reporter” as “a combination of Robin Williams and Jim Carrey,” Frank is one comedian that should not be missed.

Frank also appeared on “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, “Conan O’Brien”, “The View”, “Last Call with Carson Daly”, Superbowl XXXIX, “Comedy Central Presents Frank Caliendo”, “The Best Damn Sports show Period”, and “Mike and Mike” on ESPN 2. For more information: http://www.frankcaliendo.com/

Purchase tickets at the Hard Rock Rocksino Box Office daily 1:00pm – 9:00pm or at Ticket Master: $72, $62, and $42.