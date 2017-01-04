Hue Jackson, Browns To Coach In Senior Bowl

On Monday Hue Jackson said he’d jump at the chance to coach in the Senior Bowl this year and Tuesday he officially was given that chance.

After finishing with the worst record in the NFL, Jackson and the Browns will coach the south team while the Chicago Bears staff will work with the north.

“I’m excited about coaching the Senior Bowl,” Jackson said. “They really do an outstanding job of getting great players to participate in the game. Obviously, this can be really beneficial to our organization by spending a week coaching some of the best players in college football while we are preparing for the draft.

“I always say coaching is all about teaching and putting players in the best environment to succeed. I really look at this as an opportunity to help these young men be at their best during a week in which they get to showcase their talents to the entire National Football League.”

Former Browns general manager Phil Savage (2005-2008) serves as the executive director of the Senior Bowl.

“Jackson has a sterling reputation as an innovative offensive mind and is motivated to turn the Browns around,“ Savage said. “So, this is an ideal situation for Cleveland to get a head start on the 2017 NFL Draft. He and his staff will do a great job with these all-star prospects.”

The Browns hold 5 of the top 65 picks in the draft. They will select first and 12th in round 1 and also hold the 33rd overall pick in round 2.

“Armed with a number of extra draft picks, I know the Browns are looking forward to working with and evaluating the South squad, while the Bears and their staff will embrace their opportunity to coach and scout the North roster,“ Savage said.

San Francisco, who went 2-14 and holds the No. 2 pick in the draft, fired head coach Chip Kelly allowing the Bears to step in.

The last time the Browns coached the Senior Bowl was in 1993 when Bill Belichick was the head coach and Savage was a young defensive assistant.

The Senior Bowl will be played on Jan. 28 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama at 1:30. Practices begin on Jan. 24.