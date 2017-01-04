Jonah Koslen’s Stage Pass Now At Music Box Supper Club February 24

Jonah Koslen’s Stage Pass NOW performing Michael Stanley Band’s ‘Stage Pass’ in its entirety

WHEN: Friday, February 24th

Showtime 8pm

Doors 6pm

WHERE: Music Box Supper Club

TICKETS: $20, all ages, Reserved & SRO

A limited number of $50 tickets are available and include front and center seating, a VIP laminate, pre-show meet and greet with the band, photo op with Jonah Koslen, and a Jonah-autographed copy of an original hand written lyric sheet of a classic Stagepass song.

More Info & Purchase Tickets Here

This concert is a celebration of the classic Cleveland live album by founding member Jonah Koslen, lead vocalist, lead guitarist and composer of Strike Up The Band, Waste a Little Time on Me and Nothing’s Gonna Change My Mind. He wrote and recorded some of the most beloved songs played by the MSB, and furthered his skill set as a musician by developing a successful solo career. Jonah will take the Concert Hall stage to perform Stage Pass in its entirety.

Stage Pass Now is part of the Winter Flashback Festival at the Music Box on the riverfront in Downtown Cleveland. All winter long, the festival will feature the music of some of the greatest artists in the history of rock & roll. The Beatles, Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell and more! For full concert info and to buy tickets to any of these shows visit musicboxcle.com.