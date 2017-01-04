Ronda Rousey’s Future In Doubt

When she lost 13 months ago to Holly Holm, you’d figure Rousey would be the one who’d enter the octagon with a full head of fighting steam, not the other way around where she running away from the locomotive Amanda Nunes was during their fight at UFC 207. That Rousey-Nunes fight was stopped after just 48 seconds. Shortly after her defeat, Ronda Rousey left the ring without speaking. While Nunes heckled Rousey all the way to the dressing room. Now, the former UFC champ is facing a suspension, maybe more as Fox Sports is reporting right HERE.

I’m a Ronda Rousey fan and whatever she decides to do, enter the octagon or enter this reported acting career. Her journey story is cool with me.

