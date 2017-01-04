The Daily Cut: The Doors “Light My Fire”

The Doors: “Light My Fire”

ALBUM: The Doors

YEAR: 1967

WRITERS: Jim Morrison, Robby Krieger, Ray Manzarek, John Densmore

Topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks.

In a 1988 interview, the late Ray Manzarek recalled the day guitarist Robby Krieger brought “Light My Fire” to rehearsal at their Venice, California beach house — and how the others pitched in their ideas. “He starts to play this essentially folk rock kind of song — vaguely Sonny & Cher, sort of Mamas & Papas sounding song. But it had a lot of great elements to it and we thought, ‘Hey, that’s really good. Now let’s put that into The Doors’ mind and see what the rest of the guys can come up with.’ And Densmore said, ‘I don’t care for the beat, let’s put it into kind of a Latin framework. Let me put some Latin to it and then we’ll go into a hard rock section.’ I said, ‘Gee, it needs some solos, it needs to stretch out.’”

The Doors self-titled debut album was released 50 years ago today (January 4th).

