#18 Butler Shocks #1 Villanova

January 5, 2017 8:55 AM
butler upsets villanova

I usually don’t get into college hoops until March Madness. But, there really wasn’t much on last night so saw that the Villanova at Butler game was on Fox Sports 1. Clicked on that with roughly 4 minutes left to go and never left. And saw an upset in the making plus an enjoyable last minutes of the game. I say “last minutes” because when it comes to 4 minutes or less in college basketball, those 4 minutes actually take close to 30 with all of the timeouts and all.

Thanks to CBS Sports, HERE is the story. Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve😉

