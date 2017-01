Beatles, Zeppelin, & Eagles Top All Time Sales List

How can a band sell over 100 million units? By fans buying albums, 8 Tracks, cassettes, CD’s, downloads, and an endless supply of repackaged greatest hits, boxed sets & compilations. The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, & The Eagles have done it. Here’s a look at the top 20 rock bands in terms of sales units as compiled by CNN.

The Beatles – 178 million Led Zeppelin – 111.5 million Eagles – 101 million Pink Floyd – 75 million AC/DC – 72 million Rolling Stones – 66.5 million Aerosmith – 66.5 million Metallica -62 million Van Halen – 56 million U2 – 52 million Fleetwood Mac – 49.5 million Journey – 48 million Guns n’ Roses – 44.5 million Santana – 43.5 million Bob Seger – 43.5 million Chicago – 38.5 million Foreigner – 37 million Def Leppard – 35 million Queen – 34.5 million Bon Jovi – 34.5 million

Here’s the top 32 with pictures from CNN

And you thought these guys started bands just to meet women!