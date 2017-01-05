Classic Rock Almanac January 5, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2012-Van Halen announce that they’ll tour North America in 2012, with David Lee Roth as frontman.

2005-Longtime Doors manager Danny Sugerman dies in Los Angeles of lung cancer. The journalist and author, who first encountered the band in the 1960s as a fan, was 50.

1982-Bruce Springsteen guests with The Lord Gunner Group at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey — the first of the Boss’s 40-plus guest appearances of 1982, nearly all of them in New Jersey clubs.

1979-The Blues Brothers get a platinum album for the million-selling Briefcase Full of Blues.

1978-The Sex Pistols play their first U-S show, at the Great Southeast Music Hall in Atlanta, Georgia.

1976-Bob Dylan releases the Desire album.

1973-Bruce Springsteen releases his first album, Greetings From Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Columbia Records.

1973-Aerosmith releases its self-titled debut album.

1969-Steppenwolf perform “Rock Me” and “Magic Carpet Ride” on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.