The Daily Cut: Van Halen “Panama”

January 5, 2017 8:24 AM
Van Halen: “Panama”

YEAR: 1984

WRITERS: Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, Michael Anthony, David Lee Roth

ALBUM: 1984

Peaked at number-13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

You want to know who or what the “Panama” David Lee Roth is singing about in the song of the same title is? Just ask him. ”I’m not sure if we’re going to Panama, if the name of the car is Panama [laughs]. Maybe my sidekick’s name is Panama — that could be right out of a Hopalong Cassidy [laughs]. Is it a car? Is it a girl? Or is the girl in the car and they’re going to a place called [stops]. So you’ve got to use your own filthy little imagination.”

Five years ago today (January 5th, 2012), Van Halen announced that they’d tour North America later that year with David Lee Roth as frontman.

