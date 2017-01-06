Attorney Denies Browns WR Corey Coleman’s Alleged Involvement In Dec. 31 Assault

Browns receiver Corey Coleman was named in a police report involving a felonious assault that occurred in the lobby of his apartment complex on Dec. 31 that Cleveland Police are currently investigating.

Coleman’s attorney Kevin Spellacy denies that Coleman was involved.

“My client denies participating in this incident,” Spellacy said. “He will fully cooperate with the appropriate authorities and looks forward to clearing his name from what has been alleged.”

Spellacy tells 92.3 The Fan that he is under the impression that there is a 30-45 second video of the incident, which occurred in the lobby of Coleman’s residence, The Pinnacle Condominiums, on West Lakeside in Cleveland, that shows Coleman was not involved.

“We will allow the process to play out,” Spellacy said.

A source tells 92.3 The Fan that associates of Coleman might have been involved which is why Coleman’s name likely surfaced in the report.

According to the police report obtained by 92.3 The Fan, Adam Sapp of Mayfield Heights, Ohio suffered a ruptured eardrum as well as other bruises and scratches and was hospitalized following the alleged assault which took place in the early morning hours of Dec. 31.

Sapp told Cleveland police that he was attacked following a “verbal altercation” as he and Nina Holeman, who was listed on the police report as a witness, attempted to get on an elevator at the same time that 4 unidentified males tried to get off of it. Sapp was unable to identify for police who the alleged attackers were and could not provide details of the assault but Holeman told Sapp that Coleman was involved according to the police report.

Medical EMS woke and treated Sapp, who lost consciousness during the alleged assault, in a stairwell. Sapp told a police officer he did not wish to file a report at the time the police report stated.

Coleman’s agent David Mulugheta issued the following statement to ESPN:

“Unfortunately Corey Coleman’s name has surfaced in a police report concerning an incident that occurred in the lobby of the apartment complex in which he lives. Corey, while aware of the incident, denies the allegations that have been made and looks forward to clearing his name.”

The Browns are aware of the situation but have no comment.

Coleman traveled with the Browns to Pittsburgh later in the day on Dec. 31 for the season finale with the Steelers.

Coleman, selected 15th overall in the 2016 draft, caught 33 passes for 413 yards, including 3 touchdowns, in 10 games as a rookie. He missed 6 weeks after suffering a broken bone in his right hand on Sept. 21 during practice.