David Bowie was planning new music and was creating music videos for Blackstar when he found out that his cancer would soon take his life. A new BBC documentary also gives insight into the video for Lazarus, where Bowie was thought to be on his death bed. Producer John Renck indicated that Bowie came up with that concept before he was told of his impending demise.

Bowie would have turned 70 this Sunday.