TRIVIA

Today’s Question: AC/DC founding guitarist Malcolm Young celebrates his 64th birthday today (January 6th).

We know AC/DC as Aussies, but where was Malcolm Young actually born? a) London, England

b) Washington, DC

c) Johannesburg, South Africa

d) Glasgow, Scotland

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2001-Fleetwood Mac stops by the White House to serenade outgoing president Bill Clinton eight years after he used their song “Don’t Stop” as his campaign theme.

1999-Metallica hold a press conference to announce details of their April 1999 performances with the San Francisco Symphony. The shows are recorded and released as S&M Live later in the year.

1992-George Thorogood and the Destroyers self-titled 1977 debut album is certified gold by the RIAA for half a million sales.

1990-The Rolling Stones set a new record for tour grosses when accountants announce that their Steel Wheels tour has taken in over 100-million-dollars.

1990-Phil Collins tops the Billboard album chart with …but Seriously.

1987-Elton John undergoes exploratory throat surgery in Australia after suffering voice problems for more than a year. Doctors find a benign lesion on his vocal cords. He recovers and resumes his career.

1977-In the aftermath of The Sex Pistols‘ ill-fated December 1st appearance on England’s Today TV program, EMI Records announces that the group has been dropped after releasing only one single.

1970-Crosby, Stills & Nash play their first show outside the U.S., at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

1968-The Beatles‘ Magical Mystery Tour hits the top spot on the U-S album chart, where it remains for eight weeks. It’s the fourth year in a row that a Beatles album hits number-one in January.

1966-Bob Dylan‘s wife Sara gives birth to their first child, a boy they name Jesse.

1964-The Rolling Stones start their first U-K headlining tour at a movie theater in Harrow, a London suburb. The Ronettes and Marty Wilde open.

1958-Chuck Berry records “Johnny B. Goode” in Chicago. (Unreleased versions of the song were recorded at other sessions.)

BIRTHDAYS