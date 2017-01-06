We know AC/DC as Aussies, but where was Malcolm Young actually born?
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: AC/DC founding guitarist Malcolm Young celebrates his 64th birthday today (January 6th).
We know AC/DC as Aussies, but where was Malcolm Young actually born?
a) London, England
b) Washington, DC
c) Johannesburg, South Africa
d) Glasgow, Scotland
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2001-Fleetwood Mac stops by the White House to serenade outgoing president Bill Clinton eight years after he used their song “Don’t Stop” as his campaign theme.
1999-Metallica hold a press conference to announce details of their April 1999 performances with the San Francisco Symphony. The shows are recorded and released as S&M Live later in the year.
1992-George Thorogood and the Destroyers self-titled 1977 debut album is certified gold by the RIAA for half a million sales.
1990-The Rolling Stones set a new record for tour grosses when accountants announce that their Steel Wheels tour has taken in over 100-million-dollars.
1990-Phil Collins tops the Billboard album chart with …but Seriously.
1987-Elton John undergoes exploratory throat surgery in Australia after suffering voice problems for more than a year. Doctors find a benign lesion on his vocal cords. He recovers and resumes his career.
1977-In the aftermath of The Sex Pistols‘ ill-fated December 1st appearance on England’s Today TV program, EMI Records announces that the group has been dropped after releasing only one single.
1970-Crosby, Stills & Nash play their first show outside the U.S., at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
1968-The Beatles‘ Magical Mystery Tour hits the top spot on the U-S album chart, where it remains for eight weeks. It’s the fourth year in a row that a Beatles album hits number-one in January.
1966-Bob Dylan‘s wife Sara gives birth to their first child, a boy they name Jesse.
1964-The Rolling Stones start their first U-K headlining tour at a movie theater in Harrow, a London suburb. The Ronettes and Marty Wilde open.
1958-Chuck Berry records “Johnny B. Goode” in Chicago. (Unreleased versions of the song were recorded at other sessions.)
BIRTHDAYS
Malcolm Young – 63 years old
AC/DC‘s founding rhythm guitarist left them April 2014 to receive treatment for dementia and five months later his permanent departure from the band and retirement from music was announced. Born in 1953.
Syd Barrett (Roger Keith Barrett) – Died in 2006
Pink Floyd‘s founding singer and guitarist made two solo albums after his 1968 departure from the group. He retired from music and lived in seclusion until his death on July 7th, 2006 of complications from diabetes at 60. Born 1946.
TRIVIA ANSWER
d) Glasgow, Scotland