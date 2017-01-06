Happy 64th Birthday Malcolm Young of AC/DC!

January 6, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: AC/DC, malcolm young

Malcolm Young was born on this day, January 6th, 1953, in Glasgow, Scotland. One of eight siblings, Malcolm, rhythm guitartist, is one of the original founders of AC/DC.  When Malcolm was 15, he received his treasured Gretsch Jet Firebird guitar from Harry Vanda. His major influences are Chuck Berry, The Who, The Beatles, Eric Clapton, Litttle Richard. and Jerry Lee Lewis.  Malcolm would end up being the brain of AC/DC.  Happy Birthday Malcolm!

