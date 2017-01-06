Joe’s Binge Watch Bulletin: The Crown

If you’re an “Anglophile” like me, you love watching anything having to do with Britain and its royal family. They are a living soap opera, complete with scandalous divorces, regal castles, gilded carriages and jewel-encrusted crowns. In November Netflix released the first season of “The Crown,” which follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the moment she marries Prince Phillip of Greece (not a popular union among the members of the royal court) to when she ascends to the crown with the death of her father, King George VI. Then the real drama begins.

Claire Foy is stunning as Elizabeth. She has the queen’s speech pattern down cold and she’s practically a dead-ringer for the monarch. Matt Smith (famous for his successful run as Doctor Who) is highly convincing as Prince Phillip, a man who loves his wife, but has a problem checking his male ego at the door when it comes to acknowledging her as his sovereign. Perhaps the best performance of the series is John Lithgow as Winston Churchill. He is amazing, capturing the former prime ministers’ character, physicality and depth.

The season is 10 episodes long, perfect for a weekend binge. I knocked it out in two days. It’s not action-packed, but if you enjoy family intrigue or government behind-the-scenes dramas, you’ll be riveted.