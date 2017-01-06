Southeastern US To Get Pounded With Snow This Weekend

I hope you don’t have a flight through Atlanta anytime soon. They’re supposed to get 2-4″. Last time the city of Atlanta got a couple of inches the city shut down for a couple of days last year. Motorists got stranded all over, strangers wandered up to houses asking for food and shelter. But the 2-4″ predicted for Atlanta will be nothing as you head further east. Charlotte is expecting 4-6″. Raleigh 8″ plus.

And…a majority of the South do not have salt trucks. Thanks to WTVD-TV in Raleigh, HERE is the fun they’re expecting there.

Have a great weekend and stay warm. See you Monday morning at 5:30 am and thanks.