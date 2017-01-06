The Daily Cut: George Thorogood and the Destroyers “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer”

George Thorogood and the Destroyers: “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer”

ALBUM: George Thorogood and the Destroyers

YEAR: 1977

WRITERS: Rudy Toombs (and John Lee Hooker, who wrote “House Rent Boogie”)

Not released as a single.

George Thorogood had something specific in mind when he covered the blues number “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer” on his 1977 debut album, George Thorogood and the Destroyers. He tells us what it was, and where he first heard the song. “I heard John Lee Hooker do it in 1971 and then I heard Brownie McGhee and Sonny Terry do it again. And later I added the ‘House Rent Blues’ part to the beginning of it. That was a very conscious piece on my part. That was a song that I wanted in our repertoire so people would identify that song with our band. Like, a signature tune. I was really trying to do that with that song.”

More than 23 years after it was first released, the George Thorogood and the Destroyers album was finally certified gold for half a million sales 25 years ago today (January 6th, 1991).