Classic Rock Almanac January 7, 2017

1992-Paul Simon arrives in Johannesburg amid heavy security as the first international artist to perform in South Africa since the lifting of the cultural boycott.

1980-Led Zeppelin gets gold and platinum certifications for In Through the Out Door.

1975-Led Zeppelin fans riot while waiting for tickets to go on sale at the Boston Gardens. The show is cancelled after 30-thousand-dollars’ worth of damage is done.

1972-David Bowie‘s “Changes” is released as a single in the U.K. It’s his first single for his new label, RCA, and the first off Hunky Dory, his debut album for the company and fourth overall. Although it wouldn’t chart in his homeland, it fell just short of becoming his first Top 40 hit here, peaking at number-41 on Billboard‘s Hot 100.

1968-George Harrison begins work on the soundtrack to the movie Wonderwall at EMI’s studios in Bombay, India. Released later in the year to little fanfare, it’s the first solo record by a Beatle.

1964-Cyril Davies dies of leukemia at 31. The British harmonica player co-founded Blues Incorporated, which included future Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, Brian Jones and Charlie Watts, as well as two-thirds of Cream. Later, the Cyril Davies All-Stars featured Jeff Beck, Nicky Hopkins and Long John Baldry.

BIRTHDAYS

Kenny Loggins – 68 years old

Thanks to such hits as “Your Mama Don’t Dance” and “My Music,” he and Jim Messina were rock’s top duo in the years between Simon & Garfunkel and Hall & Oates. He joined Stevie Nicks on “Whenever I Call You (Friend)” and then found solo success with the movie themes “Footloose,” “I’m Alright” (from Caddyshack) and “Danger Zone” (from Top Gun). Born 1948.

Jann Wenner – 70 years old

The Californian (whose first name is pronounced YON) is the founder, editor and publisher of Rolling Stone, the first magazine to cover rock from a journalistic, rather than a fan’s, point of view. His media empire now includes Men’s Life and Us. He is also a co-founder of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Born 1946.

Rory Storm (Alan Caldwell) – Died in 1972

Leader of the Liverpool band Rory Storm and the Hurricanes, whose drummer — Ringo Starr — left in 1962 to join The Beatles. He died at home on September 28th, 1972 under mysterious circumstances that also included the death of his mother. Born 1938.