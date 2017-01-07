Prince eating a doughnut in Cleveland!

I spotted him the other day, and forgot about it, then last Monday he popped up again! Prince in Cleveland. On the West Bank of the Flats. Eating a doughnut! You can check him out for yourself if you are headed down to the West Bank of the Flats. Make a detour and check him out if you get a chance.

I posted his photo on Facebook the other day. I thought it was just someone’s singular homage to Prince. Turns out it’s part of a much bigger art project taking place on the near west side in and around Ohio City. Hingetown they call it. (I can’t keep up with all of these new names some of the neighborhoods are getting, but I love it!)

Take a look at what’s going on thanks to the creative and artistic minds of this Creative Fusion project. What a wonderful way to create art for all to see (for free!) and help transform Cleveland at the same time. Fantastic idea!

I need to go check out the map on their website and go right instead of left on an average drive and get a big dose of ART!

Thanks to all involved in this great project.