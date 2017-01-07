Welcome to Cleveland!

What a great city! Cleveland, Ohio! Look around gang! Look how great our city is. The Cavs, Indians, & yes, the Browns! Yes, our beloved Brownies didn’t have the greatest of seasons, but at least we have an NFL team. There are many cities in the U.S. that would love to take our Browns away from us. It already happened once, let’s not let it happen again. The Cavs are looking to add another championship banner to the rafters of the Q and it looks like they might just do it!

The Tribe got to game 7 of the World Series and we are adding a serious bat to the line up with the signing of Edwin Encarnación. Hopefully we will end up there again, putting all of us in a frenzy for Cleveland Indians Baseball. Let’s all support our Indians this year. The Indians were the 3rd lowest in attendance last year beating out only the Oakland A’s and the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. Really gang?!! We went to the World Series and we were the 3rd lowest in attendance? Yes, it’s true. Everyone needs to get down to Progressive Field this year! No excuses either! Pretty soon you won’t have a team to root for. Then you’ll say to yourself, “I should have went to a couple of games!”

Let’s go Tribe!