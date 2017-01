Listen to Slats weekday mornings at 7:30am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Billy Joel in concert at Progressive Field on Friday, July 14th at 8pm!

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at the Progressive Field ticket office for one day only or online at indians.com/billyjoel, Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone.

It’s all from Live Nation and 98.5 WNCX.