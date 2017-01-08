Classic Rock Almanac January 8, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

207-Van Halen, R-E-M, Patti Smith, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five and The Ronettes are announced as the 2007 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

2000-“Smooth,” by Santana featuring Rob Thomas, begins its 12th and final week at number-one on Billboard‘s Hot 100 singles chart.

1995-Eddie Vedder hosts a live broadcast from a house he owns in Seattle. Dubbed Self-Pollution Radio, it’s available to any station that wants it and features live performances by Pearl Jam, Mad Season and Mudhoney as well as the announcement that Jack Irons is Pearl Jam’s new drummer.

1991-Def Leppard guitarist Steve Clark dies of alcohol-related illness at age 30.

1979-Rush are named official “Ambassadors of Music” by the Canadian government.

1973-The Beach Boys release the Holland album. “Sail on Sailor” is the featured cut and first single.

1966-The Beatles‘ Rubber Soul starts a six-week run as the top-selling album in the U-S. The Beatles had 16 number-one albums in America, including the 2001 hits compilation Beatles One.

1966-The Beatles‘ “We Can Work It Out” becomes their sixth consecutive number-one hit. Elvis Presley (twice) and The Supremes had previously strung together five straight chart-toppers, but six was the first ever by a rock group.

BIRTHDAYS

Terry Sylvester – 69 years old

After leaving The Swinging Bluejeans, the singer-guitarist succeeded Graham Nash in The Hollies and is on the group’s ’70s hits. You’ll hear him harmonize with Allan Clarke on “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother” and “The Air That I Breathe. Born 1947.

David Bowie (Jones) – Died in 2016

In a career that spanned half a century, the innovative English singer, guitarist, saxophone player, actor and producer has gone through countless stylistic and visual transformations, from folk to glam rock to soul, pop, electronica and arena rock. He died of cancer at the age of 69 on January 10th, 2016. Born 1947.

Robby Krieger – 70 years old

The Doors guitarist wrote “Light My Fire,” “Touch Me” and a number of the group’s other songs. After the death of Jim Morrison, he and Ray Manzarek continued to perform together until the keyboardist’s death in 2013. Born 1946.

Elvis Presley – Died in 1977

Rock’s first superstar remains its most intriguing figure. The Tupelo native’s 1950s TV appearances with Milton Berle, Steve Allen and Ed Sullivan made him a national sensation. “Heartbreak Hotel” was the first of 18 number-one singles, and “Suspicious Minds” was his last. Manager Colonel Tom Parker then landed “his boy” a contract to make movies in 1956. Some (such as King Creole) were terrific, but by the mid-’60s he was stuck making duds like Double Trouble. An NBC special in 1968 began his comeback, and he was soon the top draw in Las Vegas and around the country. But the breakup of his marriage to Priscilla signaled a self-destructive phase as Presley fell victim to overeating and prescription drug abuse. August 16th, 1977, the day he died at Graceland, has become as important (and more marketable) an occasion as his birthday. Born 1935.