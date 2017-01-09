Classic Rock Almanac January 9, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

1997-David Bowie celebrates his 50th birthday with a concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Dave Grohl, Lou Reed, Robert Smith of The Cure and Sonic Youth are all on hand.

1984-The Beach Boys hold a press conference in Los Angeles to announce that they’ll continue as a group in the wake of drummer Dennis Wilson‘s death.

1968-John Lennon is on the cover of Look magazine. In a special issue devoted to the “Sound and Fury in the Arts,” there’s a special pullout section on The Beatles, featuring psychedelic photography by Richard Avedon that is also offered as a special reprint.

1965-Beatles ’65, featuring “I Feel Fine” and “She’s a Woman,” becomes the week’s top-selling LP. It ultimately spends nine weeks atop Billboard‘s album chart.