Classic Rock Almanac January 9, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES
1997-David Bowie celebrates his 50th birthday with a concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Dave Grohl, Lou Reed, Robert Smith of The Cure and Sonic Youth are all on hand.
1984-The Beach Boys hold a press conference in Los Angeles to announce that they’ll continue as a group in the wake of drummer Dennis Wilson‘s death.
1968-John Lennon is on the cover of Look magazine. In a special issue devoted to the “Sound and Fury in the Arts,” there’s a special pullout section on The Beatles, featuring psychedelic photography by Richard Avedon that is also offered as a special reprint.
1965-Beatles ’65, featuring “I Feel Fine” and “She’s a Woman,” becomes the week’s top-selling LP. It ultimately spends nine weeks atop Billboard‘s album chart.
BIRTHDAYS
David Johansen – 66 years old
New York Dolls/solo/Harry Smiths/Buster Poindexter singer and actor (Car 54, Where Are You?, Scrooged, Let It Ride, Tales From the Darkside: The Movie). Born in 1950.
Cassie Gaines – Died in 1977
The sister of Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Steve Gaines joined the band first, as a backup singer, and recommended him to replace Ed King. They both died in the October 20th, 1977 plane crash that also took the life of lead singer Ronnie Van Zant. She was 28. Born in 1948.
Jimmy Page – 72 years old
After working as a sessionman in London, playing guitar on numerous hits of the ’60s, he joined The Yardbirds and then formed Led Zeppelin, becoming one of rock’s greatest and most influential instrumentalists. He’s since been in The Firm and Page and Plant (Unledded). Born in 1944.