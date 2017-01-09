Hue Jackson Fires Ray Horton, Hires Gregg Williams As Defensive Coordinator

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Gregg Williams, who spent the last 3 seasons with the Rams, has been hired by Hue Jackson to replace Ray Horton as the team’s defensive coordinator following a 1-15 season.

Horton was fired Saturday and Williams became available when the Rams fired head coach Jeff Fisher on Dec. 12.

“He’s one of best coordinators in the NFL and that’s proven,” Jackson said. “I need growth over there as fast as I can get it. I truly believe in his track record and what he has done.”

Williams has spent 26 years in the NFL – 3 as a head coach with the Buffalo Bills and 15 more as a defensive coordinator with the Redskins, Jaguars, Titans, Saints and Rams. His defenses have ranked in the top-5 5 times.

“What he has done is adapt many different schemes that he has been a part of and that he knows to the talent that is there,” Jackson said.

The Browns’ defense finished ranked 31st in yards allowed, 31st in rushing and 30th in points allowed in 2016 under Horton. They also gave up leads of 20-0 against Baltimore, 20-7 to the NY Jets and 14-0 to the Steelers, who rested many of their key players, in the season finale.

Although players like Christian Kirksey and nose tackle Danny Shelton showed marked improvement and development as the season progressed, it was not enough to save Horton’s job.

“Everything factored in. I looked at it all,” Jackson said. “I looked at the players, the coaches, schematically and everything. It was not a fly by night decision. This was really thought out, and it was tough.”

The move comes a week after Browns owner Jimmy Haslam preached stability within the organization and confidence that they had the right people in place.

“You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” Jackson said.

The Browns haven’t been able to go an offseason without a head coaching or coordinator change since 2009.

This marks the second time that Horton was fired after just 1 season. He served in the same capacity for Rob Chudzinski, who was fired at the end of the 2013 season, and was still under contract with the Browns when Jackson re-hired him last January.

It is expected that Williams will bring a few assistants with him from Los Angeles and their base defense will change from a 3-4 to a 4-3.

“Gregg comes from a lot of different backgrounds. He comes from a 4-3 system. He comes from a 3-4 system,” Jaclkson said. “He has done a little bit of it all. We need to look at our personnel and see where we are and find out what is best to get our men to play the best we can get them to play.”

Jackson expects that under Williams and his new scheme the Browns’ defense will take on a new personality.

“They are very aggressive and attacking. They make you go the long, hard route to score touchdowns,” Jackson said of Williams’ schemes. “That is what playing football in the National Football League is all about. His defenses have demonstrated that they tackle well and that the ball is not thrown over their head big time. In order to be a really good defense, the characteristics I just mentioned, you have to have.”