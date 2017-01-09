It’s Alabama Versus Clemson

January 9, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Alabama Crimson Tide, cbssports.com, Clemson Tigers

Personally and maybe like you, would’ve liked to have seen how Ohio State would have fared against the best professional team in college football. But after watching how the Buckeyes got absolutely smoked by Clemson this past New Years Eve, maybe not. What was that the first time Ohio State got shutout in a bowl game since the 1920 Rose Bowl? Yikes. So while Urban Meyer hopefully re-tools that offense that was rather offensive a week ago, let’s cheer on the Clemson Tigers. That’s who I’d like to see win. I’ve kinda had it with Alabama-all this-all the time. But will the Tigers upset? According to CBS Sports HERE, ugh…they see Roll Tide.

You have a great day, stay warm and thanks.

http://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/national-championship-alabama-vs-clemson-predictions-picks-spread-line/

