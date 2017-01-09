The Daily Cut: Led Zeppelin “Ten Years Gone”

Led Zeppelin: “Ten Years Gone”

ALBUMS: [original] Physical Graffiti; [Jimmy Page with The Black Crowes version] Live at the Greek

YEARS: 1975; 2000

WRITERS: Jimmy Page, Robert Plant

The original wasn’t a single, but Page’s live version with The Black Crowes peaked at number-33 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

Although Led Zeppelin never released “Ten Years Gone” as a radio track, it was one of the featured cuts on Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes’ 1999 Live at the Greek album. Former Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson credits drummer Steve Gorman with helping to get it into their repertoire for that tour. “Jimmy was like, ‘You guys choose which songs you want.’ It wasn’t like, ‘We’re gonna for “Stairway to Heaven.”‘ Y’know, it wasn’t any of that. He was like, ‘What songs do you want to do?’ and, like, ‘We want to do some stuff that maybe wasn’t played that often — “Ten Years Gone,” “Sick Again,” “Custard Pie,”‘ ’cause Physical Graffiti was one of my favorites. Just to learn those songs and pick them apart and when that band kicks in on [sings riff]. And [drummer] Steve [Gorman] was killing it. That was something that he wanted to do and I think he really accomplished it.”

Jimmy Page celebrates his 73rd birthday today (January 9th).