It seems natural that U2 would celebrate the 30th anniversary of their landmark album The Joshua Tree by bringing it to stadiums. That wasn’t the original plan however. Another album was put on hold as┬áBrexit and the U.S. elections made them reconsider what they wanted a new album to say.

Full interview from Rolling Stone

Imagine, a rock n roll show at a football stadium in Cleveland! Back in the day that happened 3 or more times each summer. What took so long?