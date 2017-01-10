An Instant Classic

January 10, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: clemson beats alabama in cfp, msn.com, si.com

As ESPN would say and rightly so. I turned the game off towards the end of the 1st quarter because Alabama was squarely in control. Clemson QB Deshaun Watson didn’t look good, rather confused in the game. Clemson’s WR Mike Williams nearly had his taken off several times. Williams suffered a broken neck when these two teams met in last year’s National Championship game. So when it was 7-0 Alabama in the 1st quarter I just figured well this thing’s over.

Now the Browns gotta decide if Deshaun Watson could be their quarterback of the future, or go after Mentor’s Mitch Trubisky, who just declared for the NFL Draft is. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Trubisky, who not returning for his senior year at North Carolina as his #1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

But whatta game this was huh? Thanks to MSN.com and Sporting News.com, HERE are the highlights.

Have a great day and thanks.

 

