Associate Head Coach-Offense Pep Hamilton To Leave Browns For University Of Michigan

A day after replacing his defensive coordinator, Browns head coach Hue Jackson lost one of his top offensive assistants.

Associate head coach-offense Pep Hamilton, who helped to supervise the passing game and work with Browns quarterbacks this past season, has decided to leave Jackson’s staff for a job at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh according to a league source.

ESPN first reported Hamilton’s departure. NFL Network reported that Greg Roman, who was also a candidate at Michigan, is one of the names of the short list to replace him in Cleveland but Jackson has not decided if he will replace Hamilton outright or make any other changes to his coaching staff as of Monday evening a source said.

The Bills fired Roman, who played football at John Carroll University in the early 1990s, as their offensive coordinator in September, just 2 weeks into the season.

Injuries forced the Browns to juggle 5 quarterbacks this season – Robert Griffin III, Josh McCown, Cody Kessler, Charlie Whitehurst and Kevin Hogan – but Hamilton, who also assisted with game plans, worked to make sure they were prepared weekly.

Harbaugh offered Hamilton a job nearly 2 weeks ago as their quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. Michigan has yet to announce Hamilton’s hiring. Hamilton, who served as receivers coach under Harbaugh at Stanford in 2010, replaces Jedd Fisch, who become UCLA’s offensive coordinator.

Even if Hamilton is replace, Jackson plans to continue calling plays as he did this past season going forward for the Browns.