Check Out The Very First McDonald’s…

January 10, 2017 3:47 PM

If you’re around my age you can definitely remember a time when there actually were no McDonald’s. No,really…one day they weren’t there and then the next day, bam! Well, later on this month a new movie called “The Founder” starring Michael Keaton will tell the story of Ray Kroc, the man who borrowed the idea of a couple of southern California brothers and turned it into the most ubiquitous fast-food restaurant in the world. Want to see what the very first McDonald’s looked like? Well, click HERE to see…

