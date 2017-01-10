TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Steely Dan‘s Donald Fagen turns 69 years old today (January 10th).

How many solo albums has Fagen released to date? a) two

b) three

c) four

d) five

ANNIVERSARIES

2001-Neil Young and Crazy Horse do a surprise show at The Warfield in San Francisco as a warm-up for their apperance at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil the following week.

19997-Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers kick off a 20-night stand at the Fillmore in San Francisco.

1981-John Lennon and Yoko Ono‘s Double Fantasy goes platinum, just over a month after Lennon’s murder.

1978-On their calamitous American tour, The Sex Pistols play the Longhorn Ballroom, a country-western bar in Dallas.

1976-Blues legend Howlin’ Wolf (born Chester Burnett) dies following brain surgery at age 65.

1973-On the final day of a three-night stand at Boston’s Paul’s Mall, Bruce Springsteen does his first major radio interview, on WBCN, and performs an acoustic set there.

1971-Paul McCartney starts recording the Ram album in New York. Sessions at A-&-R Studios, which run through the middle of March, produce such hits as “Another Day” and “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey.”

1967-The Beatles‘ 1965 Shea Stadium concert is broadcast on ABC TV. “A Hard Day’s Night” leads off the 10-song set, which continues with “Help,” “Twist and Shout,” “I Feel Fine,” “Dizzy Miss Lizzy,” “Ticket to Ride,” “Act Naturally,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Baby’s in Black” and “I’m Down.” The concert film was a co-production of The Beatles and Ed Sullivan, who introduced the Fab Four to the New York crowd.

1949-Vinyl records are introduced.