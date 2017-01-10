How many solo albums has Fagen released to date?
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Steely Dan‘s Donald Fagen turns 69 years old today (January 10th).
How many solo albums has Fagen released to date?
a) two
b) three
c) four
d) five
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2001-Neil Young and Crazy Horse do a surprise show at The Warfield in San Francisco as a warm-up for their apperance at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil the following week.
19997-Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers kick off a 20-night stand at the Fillmore in San Francisco.
1981-John Lennon and Yoko Ono‘s Double Fantasy goes platinum, just over a month after Lennon’s murder.
1978-On their calamitous American tour, The Sex Pistols play the Longhorn Ballroom, a country-western bar in Dallas.
1976-Blues legend Howlin’ Wolf (born Chester Burnett) dies following brain surgery at age 65.
1973-On the final day of a three-night stand at Boston’s Paul’s Mall, Bruce Springsteen does his first major radio interview, on WBCN, and performs an acoustic set there.
1971-Paul McCartney starts recording the Ram album in New York. Sessions at A-&-R Studios, which run through the middle of March, produce such hits as “Another Day” and “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey.”
1967-The Beatles‘ 1965 Shea Stadium concert is broadcast on ABC TV. “A Hard Day’s Night” leads off the 10-song set, which continues with “Help,” “Twist and Shout,” “I Feel Fine,” “Dizzy Miss Lizzy,” “Ticket to Ride,” “Act Naturally,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Baby’s in Black” and “I’m Down.” The concert film was a co-production of The Beatles and Ed Sullivan, who introduced the Fab Four to the New York crowd.
1949-Vinyl records are introduced.
BIRTHDAYS
Pat Benatar (Andrzejewski) – 63 years old
She scored her first three hits in 1980: “Heartbreaker,” “We Live for Love,” “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.” “Love Is a Battlefield” became her biggest chart success in 1983. Born in 1953.
Scott Thurston – 64 years old
The keyboardist-guitarist-harmonica player-backing vocalist started his career in Iggy & the Stooges then went mainstream in The Motels, Jackson Browne‘s band and Tom Petty‘s Heartbreakers. Born in 1952.
Donald Fagen – 68 years old
Steely Dan/solo singer-keyboardist. Born in 1948.
Aynsley Dunbar – 70 years old
The British drummer has been a member of Journey, Jefferson Starship, Whitesnake, Frank Zappa‘s band and The Jeff Beck Group. Brn in 1946.
Rod Stewart – 71 years old
While still fronting The Faces, the London-born Scotsman topped the charts in 1971 with the solo single “Maggie May.” His raspy and soulful voice has been a radio mainstay ever since. Stewart reached number-one again with “Tonight’s the Night” (’76), the discofied “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” (1978) and “All for Love,” a ’93 soundtrack collaboration with Bryan Adams and Sting from The Three Musketeers. He’s reinvented himself in the 21st Century as a crooner, with a successful series of Great American Songbook CDs. Born in 1945.
TRIVIA ANSWER
c) four (The Nightfly, Kamikiriad, Morph the Cat and Sunken Condos)