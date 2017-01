On the day that Mick Jones announced that former members of Foreigner will be joining them on this summer’s 40th anniversary tour, Lou Gramm said he’s going to retire. Jones did not contact Gramm prior to his announcement.

Lou Gramm says he’s tired of the music business in interview

After talking it out, Lou now says he will join Foreigner, he will perform “at a date to be determined”. May I suggest April 30th at the Rocksino? Please!