The Daily Cut: Pat Benatar “I Need a Lover”

Pat Benatar: “I Need a Lover”

ALBUM: In the Heat of the Night

YEAR: 1979

WRITER: John Mellencamp

Though it wasn’t released as a single it was her first AOR radio hit and her first ever to be aired in her hometown New York.

Pat Benatar still recalls hearing herself on the radio for the first time. The song was “I Need a Lover,” the John Mellencamp tune she covered on her debut album, In the Heat of the Night. “It came on and my phone immediately started to ring. And I’d pick it up and I’d go, ‘Yeah, yeah,’ and I’d go, ‘Shut up, hang up so I can listen.’ And then it would just ring and ring and I’d just pick it up and, ‘I know’ and hang it up, ‘I know’ and hang it up. Like that. So I hardly got to hear any of it, but it was pretty incredible. I mean, I had no furniture, I was so broke and poor, and just like everybody starting out. And I was in my apartment with my pillows on the floor and my song was on the radio. It was pretty cool.”

Pat Benatar celebrates her 64th birthday today (January 10th).