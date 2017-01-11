Browns Coaching Staff Overhaul Continues, 5 Assistants Fired

Browns head coach Hue Jackson fired 5 assistant coaches on Tuesday.

Louie Cioffi (defensive backs), Johnny Holland (inside linebackers), Hal Hunter (offensive line), Cannon Matthews (assistant defensive backs) and Ryan Slowik (outside linebackers) have been relieved of their duties.

Saturday night Jackson fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton and replaced him with Gregg Williams a day later.

On Monday associate head coach-offense Pep Hamilton decided to accept a job with the University of Michigan as Jim Harbaugh’s quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator bringing the total to 7 changes on the staff to date with Tuesday’s firings.

Williams is expected to fill the defensive openings quickly as Jackson aims to make his staff whole in time for the Senior Bowl in 2 weeks.

The Browns, who completed the worst season in franchise history by going 1-15, finished ranked in the lower third in several critical statistical categories on both sides of the ball. The most glaring problems included blocking up front despite a rash of injuries on the offensive line as well as the inability to cover tight ends, giving up long drives and big plays defensively.