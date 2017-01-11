TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Twenty-five years ago today, Paul Simon became the first major artist to tour South Africa after the end of the cultural boycott.

What is the name of the leader of the South African vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who co-wrote the Graceland songs “Diamonds on the Soles of Her Feet” and “Homeless” with Simon. a) Youssou N’Dour

b) Ray Phiri

c) Joseph Shabalala (the other three are all African musicians who played on the album)

d) Bakithi Kumalo

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Sting hands Bruce Springsteen his second Golden Globe for Best Original Song. This time it’s for “The Wrestler,” from the film of the same title. (His previous win was for “Streets of Philadelphia” from the movie Philadelphia.)

2006-Gene Simmons announces that his Simmons-Abramson Marketing firm will handle the “I Am Indy” marketing campaign for the Indy Racing League in 2006. The KISS bassist co-wrote the campaign’s theme song, “I Am Indy.”

2005-Former Jefferson Airplane drummer Spencer Dryden — who played on their hits “Somebody to Love” and “White Rabbit” and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the group — dies of colon cancer at 66.

2004-Ted Nugent receives more than 40 stitches to sew up a gash on his leg after he accidentally cuts himself with a chainsaw on the set of his VH1 show, Surviving Nugent: The Ted Commandments.

2003-T.Rex percussionist Micky Finn dies in England at 55.

2002-Bruce Springsteen helps E Street Band sax player Clarence Clemons celebrate his 60th birthday by joining “The Big Man” onstage in Connecticut.

1974-The Steve Miller Band‘s single “The Joker” is certified gold.

1967-The Hollies begin recording “On a Carousel” at Abbey Road.

1964-The Beatles‘ “I Want to Hold Your Hand” enters the Cashbox singles chart. It will crack the rival Billboard chart a week later, on its way to becoming their first US number-one.

1964-The Beatles have their first Australian chart-topper when “I Want to Hold Your Hand” starts a five-week run at number-one there. It will be followed by “I Saw Her Standing There” for seven weeks and “All My Lovin'” for another five — putting the Fab Four atop the Down Under charts for 17 consecutive weeks.

1963-The Beatles release their third single, “Please, Please Me,” in Britain. The B-side is “Ask Me Why.” That day, they do an afternoon show at the Cavern Club in Liverpool. Despite snowy weather, they also perform that night at the Plaza Ballroom in Old Hill, Staffordshire. In addition, they’re seen on the British T-V show Thank Your Lucky Stars singing “Please, Please Me.”

BIRTHDAYS