Game 3 Of 6, Might Not Happen

While we’re enjoying a mid 30’s degree day, hopefully you made it safely into work yesterday during that wintry mix of a morning commute. Have you seen what the Cavs flew into last night prior to tonight’s game in Portland? A big time winter storm where the Pacific Northwest is used to getting rain, not wet heavy snow. In fact, more of the white stuff is forecasted for later today and this game against the Trail Blazers might not go on as planned. The Cavaliers might be PS 4-in-it, catching up on Netflix or praying the power stays on inside the team hotel so there’s plenty of electricity and room service to go around instead.

Cavs by the way lost in not yet winter conditions in Utah last night, 100-92.

Thanks to KPTV – Fox 12 in Portland, Oregon with the winter story HERE. Have a great day.

http://www.kptv.com/story/34233691/snowstorm-slams-portland-metro-drivers-in-for-snowy-commute?autostart=true