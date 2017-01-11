Game 3 Of 6, Might Not Happen

January 11, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: cleveland cavaliers, kptv.com, portland trail blazers

While we’re enjoying a mid 30’s degree day, hopefully you made it safely into work yesterday during that wintry mix of a morning commute. Have you seen what the Cavs flew into last night prior to tonight’s game in Portland? A big time winter storm where the Pacific Northwest is used to getting rain, not wet heavy snow. In fact, more of the white stuff is forecasted for later today and this game against the Trail Blazers might not go on as planned. The Cavaliers might be PS 4-in-it, catching up on Netflix or praying the power stays on inside the team hotel so there’s plenty of electricity and room service to go around instead.

Cavs by the way lost in not yet winter conditions in Utah last night, 100-92.

Thanks to KPTV – Fox 12 in Portland, Oregon with the winter story HERE. Have a great day.

http://www.kptv.com/story/34233691/snowstorm-slams-portland-metro-drivers-in-for-snowy-commute?autostart=true

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Get The App
Concert Calendar

Listen Live