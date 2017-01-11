Greg Lake: Lucky Man, Thankful Man

I first met Greg Lake at a Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert. Paul O’Neil introduced me to him, and right away Greg thanked me for my early involvement with TSO, and praised how my belief in the band helped them to be at the level that they are today, You could have knocked me over with a feather. I mean this was Greg Lake, rock icon, nice as anyone I’ve ever met. That’s how he was. In his forthcoming autobiography, titled appropriately “Lucky Man”, he tells the story of a guy that was blown away by a lifetime of being able to do what he did for a living, while sharing it all with his wife of 43 years.

Greg’s passing was one final heartbreak in 2016. Paul O’Neil referred to him as Aristotle, for his wisdom, grace, and keen sense of perception. He’s left a void that won’t be filled any time soon.