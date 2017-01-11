Greg Lake: Lucky Man, Thankful Man

January 11, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Greg Lake, lucky man, paul o'neil, trans-siberian orchestra

I first met Greg Lake at a Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert. Paul O’Neil introduced me to him, and right away Greg thanked me for my early involvement with TSO, and praised how my belief in the band helped them to be at the level that they are today, You could have knocked me over with a feather. I mean this was Greg Lake, rock icon, nice as anyone I’ve ever met. That’s how he was. In his forthcoming autobiography, titled appropriately “Lucky Man”, he tells the story of a guy that was blown away by a lifetime of being able to do what he did for a living, while sharing it all with his wife of 43 years.

http://www.thebookseller.com/news/greg-lake-memoir-little-brown-463601

Greg’s passing was one final heartbreak in 2016. Paul O’Neil referred to him as Aristotle, for his wisdom, grace, and keen sense of perception. He’s left a void that won’t be filled any time soon.

More from Bill Louis 10:00am To 3:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Get The App
Concert Calendar

Listen Live