The Daily Cut: Bruce Springsteen “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)”

Bruce Springsteen: “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)”

ALBUM: The Wild, the Innocent, the E Street Shuffle

YEAR: 1972

WRITER: Bruce Springsteen

Not released as a single in the U.S., but on many lists of the top rock tracks of all time.

The late E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons would have celebrated his 75th birthday today. About 20 years ago, we asked him what comes to mind when he hears “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight).” “Hey, what I can I say? It’s the same thing for me as everybody else who hears that song. It’s one of the most fun songs, one of those joyous crazy things that Bruce comes up with. And I think about Arizona, where the girls rushed the stage and threw him down on the floor. I said, ‘Damn! I should be singing this damn song!’ [Laughs]”

