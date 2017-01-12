1st Look At The 2017 NFL Draft

Well, April will be here before you know it. And while you’re watching how other successful teams reach post season, why not dream about what might be arriving in Berea here in a few months? Personally I’m not sold on Mitch Trubisky who’s coming out of North Carolina after just 13 starts. Deshone Kizer, the QB from Notre Dame who also declared early for the draft, not sold on him either. I have no idea why Clemson QB Deshaun Watson is not getting alot of first round love in the mock drafts. He only led Clemson to a national championship in the closing second against #1 Alabama in Tampa this past Monday.

Wanna take an early peek on who Fox Sports thinks we’ll take with the #1 and #12 picks? HERE they are. Have a great day and happy almost Friday.

http://www.foxsports.com/nfl/gallery/nfl-mock-draft-2017-first-round-projection-team-needs