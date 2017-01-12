1st Look At The 2017 NFL Draft

January 12, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: 2017 NFL Draft, cleveland browns, foxsports.com

Well, April will be here before you know it. And while you’re watching how other successful teams reach post season, why not dream about what might be arriving in Berea here in a few months? Personally I’m not sold on Mitch Trubisky who’s coming out of North Carolina after just 13 starts. Deshone Kizer, the QB from Notre Dame who also declared early for the draft, not sold on him either. I have no idea why Clemson QB Deshaun Watson is not getting alot of first round love in the mock drafts. He only led Clemson to a national championship in the closing second against #1 Alabama in Tampa this past Monday.

Wanna take an early peek on who Fox Sports thinks we’ll take with the #1 and #12 picks? HERE they are. Have a great day and happy almost Friday.

http://www.foxsports.com/nfl/gallery/nfl-mock-draft-2017-first-round-projection-team-needs

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Get The App
Concert Calendar

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live