TRIVIA

Today’s Question: On January 12th, 1969, Led Zeppelin released their debut album in the U.S. On the same day 26 years later, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Which band’s members gave their induction speech? a) Guns N’ Roses

b) Rush

c) Aerosmith

d) Soundgarden

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Rush and Bryan Adams are among a group of Canadian celebrities who take part in a tsunami telethon on Canadian television and radio. Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson is one of the organizers of the event, which raises three-point-two-million dollars.

1998-The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, The Mamas and the Papas, Santana, Lloyd Price and Gene Vincent are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with early influence Jelly Roll Morton and non-performer Allen Toussaint.

1995-The Allman Brothers Band, Neil Young, Al Green, Janis Joplin, Frank Zappa, The Orioles and Martha and The Vandellas are inducted at the 10th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in New York.

1995-Led Zeppelin is inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith do the honors. In his acceptance speech, John Paul Jones chides Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for not including him in their reunion.

1993-Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam sings with the three surviving members of The Doors at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction dinner, which also honors Cream (reunited for the occasion), Creedence Clearwater Revival, Van Morrison, Sly & the Family Stone, Ruth Brown, Etta James, Dick Clark and Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers.

1977-Keith Richards is fined 750-pounds for cocaine possession plus 250-pounds court costs in London. The drug had been found in his wrecked car seven months earlier. But he is found not guilty of possessing L-S-D.

1977-The Police, with original guitarist Henri Padovani, rehearse for the first time, in drummer Stewart Copeland’s London apartment.

1974-The Steve Miller Band hits number-one with “The Joker.”

1970-Badfinger releases “Come and Get It,” a song written and produced by Paul McCartney, on Apple Records.

1969-Led Zeppelin release their self-titled debut album in the U-S.

1967-The Beatles hire a trumpeter. Producer George Martin makes the call to David Mason, whose piccolo trumpet becomes a highlight of “Penny Lane.”

BIRTHDAYS