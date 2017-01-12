The Daily Cut: The Police “Don’t Stand So Close to Me”

January 12, 2017 8:16 AM
The Police: “Don’t Stand So Close to Me”

ALBUM: Zenyatta Mondatta

YEAR: 1980

WRITER: Sting

Peaked at number-10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Police guitarist Andy Summers tells us that their third album, Zenyatta Mondatta, was recorded in just two weeks in Holland. He says that even though the sessions were kind of a whirlwind, he still recalls laying down his parts for “Don’t Stand So Close to Me.” “I remember it because I used my Roland guitar synthesizer to play the whole guitar break in the middle, which was something new at the time. And it was a first sort of try at it and I think it was quite successful. Then, of course, we re-recorded it. Two years after the band broke up we had another go at that sort of ’86 version. I still prefer the original one, personally.”

Forty years ago today (January 12th, 1977), Sting moved to London from Newcastle and that same day attended a jam session at Stewart Copeland‘s flat. It would be a while before Summers joined the band. Their original guitarist was named Henry Padovani.

