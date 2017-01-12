Yours Truly in the Halle Building!

January 12, 2017 8:08 PM

Wow gang!  Great eats right here in the Halle Building!  That’s right Yours Truly is now open in the Halle Building and offering excellent food with great service. They were nice enough to bring it to me from across the lobby here.  Thanks Danielle!  What you see is a Hearty Mac & Cheese, a Yours Truly salad, and topped off with a Buckeye Bacon Broil.  The price is great and so is the location!  Highly recommend!  Great job guys!

More from Chris V.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Get The App
Concert Calendar

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live