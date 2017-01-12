Yours Truly in the Halle Building!

Wow gang! Great eats right here in the Halle Building! That’s right Yours Truly is now open in the Halle Building and offering excellent food with great service. They were nice enough to bring it to me from across the lobby here. Thanks Danielle! What you see is a Hearty Mac & Cheese, a Yours Truly salad, and topped off with a Buckeye Bacon Broil. The price is great and so is the location! Highly recommend! Great job guys!
