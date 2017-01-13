TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today is the 63rd birthday of former Yes and current Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman guitarist Trevor Rabin.

Rabin’s son, Ryan, is the drummer for which successful alternative rock band. a) Family of the Year

b) Grouplove

c) Atlas Genius

d) The Head and the Heart

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Fleetwood Mac‘s publicist confirms that Christine McVie is rejoining the band as a full-time member.

2011-Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Rod Stewart and Stevie Nicks announce plans for the joint Heart and Soul tour later in the year.

2007-At the Adult Video News Awards in Las Vegas, Eddie Van Halen wins the Best Music prize for two songs he wrote for the porno film Sacred Sin.

1996-Peter Frampton marries Tina Elferts.

1986-The ex-members of The Sex Pistols and the late Sid Vicious‘s mother sue former manager Malcolm McLaren for a million pounds in unpaid royalties. The suit is later settled out of court.

1984-On his 30th birthday, Yes guitarist Trevor Rabin suffers a ruptured spleen in a Miami swimming pool accident, causing the group’s U-S tour to be postponed.

1975-Alice Cooper is the guest star as The Smothers Brothers launch another variety series, this time on NBC

1973-Eric Clapton does a pair of concerts at the Rainbow in London, marking his return from a period of inactivity due to drug addiction. Pete Townshend, Steve Winwood, Ron Wood and Jim Capaldi are among those in his band for the shows, which are recorded and later released as a live album.

1973-Carly Simon‘s No Secrets album, featuring “You’re So Vain,” goes to number-one in Billboard.

1970-Steel Mill, the New Jersey club band led by a young Bruce Springsteen, does its first West Coast show at The Matrix in San Francisco.

1969-The Beatles release the soundtrack album for Yellow Submarine. Along with the title track, Side A includes “All You Need Is Love,” “All Together Now,” “Hey Bulldog,” “Only a Northern Song” and “It’s All Too Much.” The other side consists of instrumentals by The George Martin Orchestra. That night in London, The Beatles meet at Ringo Starr‘s home to iron out their differences. Unfortunately, the rift, especially between George Harrison and John Lennon, remains wide.

BIRTHDAYS