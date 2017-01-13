Friday The 13th And “Bad Luck” Rockers

Sometimes, every once in a while, rockers can be considered the unluckiest people in the world. Since Friday the 13th is this week let’s take a look back at some of the less fortunate “bad luck” rockers through the years.

Brian Jones – Jones formed The Rolling Stones by placing a classified ad in a newspaper and was the bands manager and leader in the early days. As they grew in popularity, Mick and Keith took control and in 1969 Brian was kicked out of the band he started. Less than a month later his body was found floating at the bottom of a pool, becoming one of the first members of the “27” Club, a group of legendary rock artists who all died at the age of 27. The “27” club includes Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Pigpen, Janis Joplin, Robert Johnson, and Kurt Cobain among others.

Syd Barrett – Barrett was the lead singer, guitarist and main songwriter for Pink Floyd in the beginning. The stress of fame and increased use of mind altering drugs led to a psychotic breakdown from which he never really recovered and officially left the band in 1968. He released 2 solo albums then moved in with his mother and lived as a recluse the rest of his life. He died of pancreatic cancer in 2006.

Lynyrd Skynyrd – In 1977, just 5 shows into the biggest tour of their career the plane flying them to their next show ran out of fuel, and crashed killing Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines and Cassie Gaines, causing the group to disband. The remaining group reunited in 1987, but crash survivor Allen Collins was paralyzed from the waist down in 1986 due to a car accident so was unable to participate. He later died in 1990 from pneumonia.

Pete Best-Talk about bad luck, Best played drums for The Beatles from 1960 to 1962. After recording a demo, the producer suggested that a studio drummer be used for future recordings. Best was kicked out and Ringo Starr was hired. He attempted to commit suicide during Beatlemania but grew to accept it after receiving a multi-million dollar royalty check in 1995.

Dave Evans – Going along the same lines as Pete Best, Evans was the first singer of AC/DC that nobody remembers, fronting the band in 1973 and releasing the single “Can I Sit Next To You, Girl”. The band thought he was too glam and friend Bon Scott took over. After Scott’s death and Brian Johnson took over, the band grew to be one of the best selling rock bands of all time.

Every Drummer for Spinal Tap – Ending on a lighter note, Spinal Tap’s series of drummers is endless. Fates include “bizarre gardening accidents best left unsolved” and “choking on someone else’s vomit” . Oh and let’s not forget the all too common “drummer exploded onstage.”